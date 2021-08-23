This summer the Cass County Chapter of the Izaak Walton League of America (Ikes) worked with the Minnesota Pollution Control Agency, local lake associations and Rendezvous Brewing in Hackensack to raise awareness of the problem lead fishing tackle is creating for loons and other wildlife.
In short, lead fishing tackle is poisoning and killing loons and swans. Waterfowl ingest the lost lead tackle while searching for grit that their digestive systems require. Scavengers like eagles, foxes and coyotes then eat the sick or dead waterfowl and are then poisoned too.
The Ikes hosted five lead for lead-free fishing tackle exchange events, including three at annual lake association meetings and two at Rendezvous Brewing. A presentation was made at a fourth lake association meeting which was all virtual.
A total of 69 people swapped some lead from their tackle boxes for a lead-free tackle sample pack (and a less guilty conscience) —10 at lake association meetings and 59 at the two Rendezvous Brewing events. The Rendezvous Brewing events featured the extra participation incentive of a free beverage.
Lake association members contributed a little over 13 pounds of lead, and Rendezvous Brewing participants contributed a little over 46 pounds, for a total of about 60 pounds of lead that will be taken to the county hazardous waste site for disposal, where it belongs.
The Ikes plan to continue to call anglers’ attention to the dangers of lead tackle and offer more opportunities to “Get The Lead Out” next summer.
If you would like the Ikes to host a “lead for lead-free tackle” exchange, contact Jack Fitzgerald at (218) 682-2941.
