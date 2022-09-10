Hackensack Lending Library volunteers are (seated from left) Diane Zaske, Kathy Suker, Judy Brown, (standing) Back row: Sue Eikenberry, Jenny Jorgensen, Louise Hay, Tonia Kahler, Margaret Mettler, Sharon Curo, Nancy Mullin and Maggie McGill.
Photo submitted

Trade a summer read for a winter one!  The Hackensack Lending Library is in its waning days of a successful 21st summer.

If you hurry and come on a Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. you can still check out your winter reading until the end of September.

