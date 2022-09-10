Trade a summer read for a winter one! The Hackensack Lending Library is in its waning days of a successful 21st summer.
If you hurry and come on a Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. you can still check out your winter reading until the end of September.
This summer, in addition to providing our community with a treasure trove of good summer reads for check out, the library also sold handmade book bags and “Grab Bag Books.”
The 19 library volunteers greeted 3,115 visitors this summer, checked out 1,787 books and invested 360 hours from June 1-Septe,ber. We’re always looking for interested, committed volunteers. If this is something that appeals to you, please contact me at (515) 210-9028 or maggiemcgill7@gmail.com
We thank the following individuals, organizations, and lake associations for their generous donations to our library building fund during 2022: Jane Allen, Abbie McKinney, Craig Cooper, Tonia Kahler, Carole Williams, Kathy Suker, Jenny Jorgensen, Shirley Frederick, Nancy Mullin, Diane Zaske, Ginny Benson, Susan Edwards, Margaret Mettler, Gary and Jeanne Gunderson, Norrie Thomas, Laura McLaughlin, Edith Johnston, Gail Pace, Lolene and Thomas Jones, Dick and Sue Kimmel, Rick and Barb Palmateer, Bob and Amy Norton, Pamela Littlefield, Dick and Candace Strawn, Thomas and Jocelyn Anderle, Jane Zatchka, Elaine Schermann, Paul and Carolyn Krech, Maggie McGill, George and Sue Brandt, Lynn Schall, Michael Hay, Share and Care, American Legion Auxiliary Post 202, Webb Lake Association, Stony Lake Association, Birch Lake Association and Ten Mile Lake Association
