Through the sponsorship of local community leaders, area six-year-olds are receiving a beautifully-bound gift book about positive character-building traits entitled “My Favorite Book.” The volume is illustrated and organized in such a way as to teach positive citizenship values to children.
The core traits covered in “My Favorite Book” include the importance of family and taking personal responsibility; the need for kindness and compassion; the value of cooperation, honesty and gratitude; and why self-respect and respect for others is so important. The volume also includes a very strong anti-bullying messge. Included is a parent guide explaining the values and providing suggested topics for family discussions.
“My Favorite Book” is being distributed to thousands of children in hundreds of communities statewide. The Ambassador Company organizes distribution by working with fire and police departments, libraries, nursing homes churches and schools. Home-schooled six-year-olds may pick up a copy by contacting the local community distribution agency.
Without the support of local community leaders, this program would not be possible. The following sponsors participate with the hope of helping to provide positive, uplifting material for young people, their parents/guardians and the community as a whole.
In Walker, “My Favorite Book” is being distributed by Walker Elementary School and Immanuel Lutheran School, sponsored by Orton’s, First National Bank, Aspen Construction and American Family Insurance.
In Laporte, “My Favorite Book” is being distributed by Laporte Elementary School, sponsored by Howg’s Gas and Service, Laporte Grocery and Meats, Gladen Construction, Brad Spry Insurance Agency and Paul Bunyan Rural Communications.
