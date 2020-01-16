The winner of $500 local gift cards is Dayna Merten.
Another winner has come forward in the Great Gift Card Giveaway, sponsored by the Leech Lake Chamber of Commerce and Paul Bunyan Broadcasting. The winner of $500 local gift cards is Dayna Merten. The three winning numbers for this package were from Lakes Area Powersports, SuperOne Foods and Village Square Pizza.

