Steve Wozniak, Apple co-founder, will be at the GigaZone Gaming Championship and TechXpo in Bemidji.
Largest stadium style gaming event in northern Minnesota returns with a new TechXpo and special guest co-founder of Apple Steve “Woz” Wozniak

BEMIDJI — The GigaZone Gaming Championship and TechXpo with special guest Apple co-founder Steve “Woz” Wozniak, a Paul Bunyan Communications Event, is set for April 22 at the Sanford Center in Bemidji.

