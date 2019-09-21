School is back in session and Girl Scouts is forming new troops in the Walker area.
Come to Wackensack-Hackensack-Akeley Elementary School Sept. 26 at 5:30 p.m. to learn how Girl Scouts offers the best leadership experience for girls — one that is designed with, by, and for girls. Girl Scout activities reach far beyond cookies, arts and crafts.
The inclusive, all-girl environment of a Girl Scout troop creates a safe space where girls can try new things, develop a range of skills, take on leadership roles, and just be themselves. Girl Scouts go hiking, camping and learn about the outdoors, volunteer for in your local community, learn about robotics and cybersecurity and create memories with new friends.
Meet current local Girl Scouts and troop leaders and register for membership on-site. All new girl members will receive a free T-shirt featuring Luna the Unicorn. Girls will make slime while parents and caregivers team up with other members of the community to form new or join existing troops. Girl Scouts is open to all girls in kindergarten through 12th-grade.
Joining Girl Scouts costs $25 annually. Scholarships are available thanks to support from our product program and generous community donors. All information sessions are free of charge.
Girl Scouts of Minnesota and Wisconsin Lakes and Pines serves central and northern Minnesota and northwest Wisconsin. For more information about getting involved, call (320) 252-2952 or visit us online at www.girlscoutslp.org
