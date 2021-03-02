Girl Scout cookie sales have started, but due to many changes this year, the girls can’t sell cookies indoors at businesses or offices.

The Walker Girl Scouts came  up with the idea of a one time only Drive-Through Girl Scout Cookie Sale.

The sale will be held Thursday at the Walker City Park parking lot, from 4 p.m. until 6 p.m., or until sold out.

Anyone who is unable to make it to the drive-through sale but still wants some Girl Scout Cookies should contact Kristan Pollock, Girl Scout Community Coordinator at (218) 252-9953.

