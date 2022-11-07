Give thanks and give back to the Walker Area Food Shelf staff reports pilotnews@pilotindependent.com Gail Deboer Author email Nov 7, 2022 6 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save During November, the month of Thanksgiving, community members are asked to show their thankfulness by helping to fill the shelves at the Walker Area Food Shelf.If at least 500 non-perishable grocery items are collected during November, the Food Shelf could receive a $500 grant from Thrivent Financial.Items currently most needed at the Food Shelf are canned soups (cream of mushroom goes fast), canned fruits and vegetables, raisins or other dried fruits, and personal hygiene products.Donations may be left at Hope Lutheran Church or the Thrivent office in Walker. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Walker Area Food Shelf November Food Shelf Month Walker Pilot Pilot-independent Dried Fruit Raisin Vegetable Shelf Food Fruit Gail Deboer Author email Follow Gail Deboer Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Load comments × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Trending Now Lois Orton DNR certifies new catch-and-release state record for muskie — angler caught and released fish on Mille Lacs Lake Akeley car crash ruled as DUI Hubbard County rollover leads to charges for driver Voters head for the polls Nov. 8 Latest e-Edition Nov. 2, 2022 To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. News Updates Would you like to receive our daily news? Signup today! Manage your lists
