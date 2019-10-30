Nov. 14 is no ordinary day; it is Give to the Max Day.
Last year, Second Harvest North Central Food Bank raised more than $18,000 from Nov. 1-14 that provided thousands of meals for men, women and children in need in north central Minnesota.
Thanks to the Second Harvest North Central Food Bank Board of Directors and Staff, this year they have secured $6,000 in matching funds. This will allow Second Harvest to get $2 for every $1 donated up to $6,000 that will directly support their mission of engaging the community to END hunger.
Other Give to the Max Day incentives include:
• $500 Golden Tickets will be awarded every 15 minutes on Give to the Max Day 2019!
• Give to the Max Day $6,000 Power Hours at 10 a.m. and 10 p.m. A total of $6,000 will be awarded among the top three organizations who raise the most money between 10 and 10:59 a.m. and 10 and 10:59 p.m. First place will receive $3,000; second place will receive $2,000; and third place will receive $1,000.
• $1,000 Hourly Golden Tickets: At the end of each hour on Nov. 14, GiveMN will randomly draw a donation from that hour and add $1,000 to the total.
• $500 Early Giving Golden Tickets: Give to the Max Day Early Giving takes place Nov. 1-13, and GiveMN be randomly selecting one donation from each of these days to receive a $500 Early Giving Golden Ticket.
• $10,000 Super-Sized Golden Ticket: Back for another year, the $10,000 Super-Sized Golden Ticket will be drawn at the end of Give to the Max Day from all donations made.
Consider giving to Second Harvest North Central Food Bank Nov. 1-14 to make sure your gift can be matched. For more information, visit https://www.givemn.org/organization/Secondharvest
Second Harvest North Central Food Bank’s mission is to engage the community to end hunger. Second Harvest North Central Food Bank provides food for the hungry in their region. Through their network of local member agencies and their direct service programs, thousands of people receive a hot meal or groceries to help them get by. For more information on Second Harvest, their member services, their programs or how to help view their website at www.secondharvestncfb.com or contact them at (218) 326-4420.
