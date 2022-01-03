Christmas gift boxes were given out by friends at the Hackensack Food Shelf, Men’s Fellowship of Union Church, Faith in Action for Cass County and the Lions Club of Hackensack.
Photo submitted

Christmas gift boxes were given out by friends at the Hackensack Food Shelf, Men’s Fellowship of Union Church, Faith in Action for Cass County and the Lions Club of Hackensack. Food was supplied by the food shelf and boxes were packed by the Men’s Fellowship and Faith in Action, and delivered by the Hackensack  Lions. A very special day for all involved and much appreciated by those who received one of those boxes.

