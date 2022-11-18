BRAINERD — The community is invited to attend the next Rosenmeier Forum with former State Department official Thomas Hanson at both noon and 7 p.m. Nov. 30 in the Chalberg Theatre on the campus of Central Lakes College.

With winter approaching, war in Ukraine rages and US allies struggle with energy crises that have caused some to turn away from green policies. Meanwhile, the world economy is impacted by food and energy inflation and by an incipient U.S. tech war against China. This program will analyze these and other global trends.

