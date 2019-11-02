Evil clowns, friendly bees, enchanted fairies, Spider Men, Toy Story and other movie characters invaded the clubrooms of the Backus American Legion Oct. 26, for the post Auxiliary’s annual Kids’ Halloween Party.
The party, for goblins age 12 and under, featured games — including a ring toss, sticky ball throw, fish pond and costume show — with prizes for each. The children also decorated pumpkins to take home and were served a complimentary lunch. Sixty-five children attended, plus parents and accompanying adults who were busy snapping pictures while the kids took part in the activities.
