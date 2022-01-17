A GoFundMe page has been created for the family of Corrine Erickson, wife of Walker police officer Andy Erickson, who died unexpectedly  Jan. 8 due to complications from COVID-19.

To view the GoFundMe page, visit: https://www.gofundme.com/f/funeral-expenses-medical-costs

As of Jan. 15, more than $13,000 had been raised, on pace to exceed the goal of $15,000.

