ST. PAUL — Gov. Tim Walz announced a new initiative to recruit, train, and deploy at least 1,000 new certified nursing assistants for Minnesota long-term care facilities experiencing staffing shortages by the end of January.
The effort is a partnership between state government, colleges, and long-term care providers led by the Minnesota Office of Higher Education. It will recruit qualified Minnesotans and enroll them in certification courses at Minnesota State campuses.
Once trained, the CNAs will be eligible for employment at Minnesota long-term care facilities that are facing severe staffing shortages. Sixteen colleges within the Minnesota State system are currently training approximately 400 members of the National Guard for deployment as emergency temporary nursing assistants in those facilities, a model this initiative will replicate.
The Walz-Flanagan Administration is aiming to use federal American Rescue Plan funding to pay for qualifying expenses associated with CNA courses (i.e. tuition, fees, books, technology needs, test fees) to ensure these courses are available at no-cost to students.
“Our long-term care facilities are relying on a new generation of certified nursing assistants to provide quality care to their patients. By working with communities, colleges, and care providers around Minnesota, we will recruit and train these new CNAs and ensure we have the staff we need in long-term care,” said Governor Walz. “Our goal is to train 1,000 CNAs in two months to bolster staffing and provide necessary care to Minnesota patients during our COVID-19 response. But not only that: through this training program we can help maintain a stable long-term care workforce for years to come.”
The Minnesota Office of Higher Education is convening a work group of state agencies, higher education institutions, and long-term care providers to implement the recruiting and training program. The initiative will offer resources and support to those pursuing a CNA credential from the first day of class to the first day on the job. This includes covering costs for tuition, fees, and materials.
Additional investments will support transportation and technology needs for students. The program will also provide up to 10 high schools with funds for lab equipment necessary to offer nursing assistant training classes on site.
The Walz-Flanagan Administration plans to use $3.5 million in federal American Rescue Plan funding to pay for the CNA program. The Legislative COVID-19 Response Commission will review this request.
