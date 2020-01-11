Gov. Tim Walz announced last week a vacancy on the Minnesota Court of Appeals.
This vacancy will occur upon the retirement of the Honorable Edward J. Cleary April 30. This seat is designated for Minnesota’s Fourth Congressional District.
Walz has asked a merit selection panel consisting of leadership in the Governor’s Office, the Chair of the Commission on Judicial Selection, and the at-large members of that Commission, to solicit applicants, review candidates, and recommend finalists for appointment.
The panel is searching for fair, experienced, and civic-minded individuals to serve on the bench and offer their talents and services to Minnesota’s judicial system. The following qualities will be considered for judicial office: integrity, maturity, health (if job related), judicial temperament, legal knowledge, ability, experience, and community service. The application process is now open for these vacancies.
An individual wishing to apply may request an application by contacting Carl Dennis, Judicial Appointments Coordinator, via e-mail at Carl.Dennis@state.mn.us. Applicants must have resided in the Fourth Congressional District for at least one year to be eligible for appointment to this seat. A cover letter and resume should also be submitted with the application. Application materials are due by close of business on Monday, February 10, 2020 and should be addressed to Gov. Walz.
For inquiries concerning the application process, please contact Carl Dennis at Carl.Dennis@state.mn.us or at (651)-201-3433.
