ST. PAUL — Governor Tim Walz has extended the deadline to apply for the upcoming vacancy on the Minnesota Supreme Court to March 30.
If you would like to be considered for both the Supreme Court and Court of Appeals vacancies, please submit a cover letter, resume, and up to ten letters of recommendation with respect to the Supreme Court vacancy, and a separate cover letter for the Court of Appeals vacancy. If you have already applied for the Supreme Court or Court of Appeals, and would like your application to be considered for both vacancies please inform Carl Dennis, Associate Director of Appointments, at judicial.selection@state.mn.us.
For inquiries concerning the application process, contact Carl Dennis at judicial.selection@state.mn.us or at (651) 201-3433.
