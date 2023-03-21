ST. PAUL — Gov. Tim Walz announced last week a nearly doubled public safety plan, bringing the total to $550 million to support local governments with public safety.
The revised budget also includes an increase in Local Government Aid, $240 million to replace lead service lines, and a $2,500 tax credit for consumers who purchase electric vehicles.
“By investing in local public safety across the state, this budget laser-focuses on ensuring Minnesotans feel safe in their homes, at their schools, and in their communities,” said Gov. Walz. “With a diverse and growing economy, we have an opportunity to make investments that will improve the health and safety of Minnesotans in every neighborhood, in every community across the state. Let’s get this done.”
Protecting Minnesotans’ healthy, safety
A total of $550 million for cities, counties, and tribal governments across the state has been proposed for public safety aid funding. The revised One Minnesota Budget also dedicates $240 million to help Minnesotans access clean drinking water by funding lead service line replacement in community water systems across the state.
The governor also recommends increased funding to combat the opioid crisis by funding prevention and engagement grants, expanding access to and training on administering Naloxone, and funding culturally focused programs to purchase clean needles and testing supplies.
Investing in Minnesota’s economic future
To support the state’s higher education systems and create vital pathways into the workforce, the governor’s revised budget increases funding for Minnesota State to provide student supports and wrap-around services, as well as advance workforce training and scholarship opportunities.
He also recommends an additional $10 million per year increase to the Local Government Aid and County Program Aid programs to help cities and counties pay for vital needs such as local roads and infrastructure.
Finally, the revised One Minnesota Budget includes a new $2,500 tax credit for individuals purchasing new electric vehicles. Combined with federal credits, eligible individuals could save up to $10,000 when they purchase an electric vehicle.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.