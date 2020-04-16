ST. PAUL — Gov. Tim Walz signed the Alec Smith Insulin Affordability Act April 15 to provide relief to Minnesotans struggling to afford their insulin.
With the price of insulin tripling over the past 10 years, Gov. Walz worked tirelessly with insulin advocates to call attention to this urgent issue, keep up the pressure, and get this important bill passed through the legislature.
“Minnesotans should not die because they are forced to choose between putting food on the table and affording the drug they need to survive,” said Gov. Walz. “Despite resistance from the pharmaceutical industry, the grit and determination of Minnesotans with diabetes, Minnesotans who have lost loved ones with diabetes, and their legislators moved this bill forward. It is downright inspiring. This hard-fought law will provide much-needed relief to Minnesotans struggling to afford their insulin. We must continue to put Minnesotans first and ensure people don’t struggle to afford the care they need.”
The bill contains emergency and long-term components, which take effect July 1. Under the legislation, eligible individuals in urgent need of insulin can go to their pharmacy once in a 12-month period and receive a one-time, 30-day supply of insulin for a $35 co-pay. There is an option for some applicants to receive a second 30-day supply in certain cases. Manufacturers must reimburse pharmacies for the insulin they dispense or send them replacement insulin at no cost.
The long-term program requires manufacturers to provide insulin to eligible individuals for up to one year, with the option to renew annually. Insulin will be available in 90-day increments for a co-pay of no more than $50.
“The reform delivers a needed solution for the insulin crisis in Minnesota,” said Senator Justin Eichorn, R-Grand Rapids. “Over the past few years, we’ve witnessed the cost of the life-saving drug for diabetics skyrocket to a point where some Minnesotans could no longer afford it. This innovative reform, coupled with successful measures passed over the previous year, will ensure that our state is turning the cost curve down on insulin and delivering affordable and accessible care options to the thousands of Minnesotans who rely on this drug across the state.”
“No one should lose their life because they can’t afford lifesaving medication,” said Rep. John Persell, DFL-Bemidji, a House co-author of the Alec Smith Insulin Affordability Act. “This legislation ensures Minnesotans can get the insulin they need at a price they can afford. Thanks to the tireless efforts of many Minnesotans, we were able to reach a bipartisan agreement that will ultimately save lives.”
The Alec Smith Insulin Affordability Act is named for 26-year-old Alec Smith, who was unable to afford the $1,300 monthly cost of insulin and diabetes supplies and died rationing insulin after aging out of his parents’ insurance.
Gov. Walz and Lt. Gov. Peggy Flanagan have been actively involved in the legislative process to pass Alec’s bill. In October, 2019, they sent a letter to legislative leaders urging them to hold a conference committee to reconcile difference between the House and Senate bills. Later that month Governor Walz and young Minnesotans with diabetes called on Senate Republicans to come to the table to negotiate a deal. In November, Gov. Walz called for public hearings and emphasizing his willingness to call a special session. He also discussed solutions for insulin affordability with advocates and health professionals and in January worked with legislators to introduce compromise legislation.
Over the last 10 years insulin manufacturers have tripled the price of insulin, and one in four diabetics report rationing the life-saving drug. In 2017, the Minnesota Department of Health estimated that 7.8 percent, or around 330,000, Minnesotan adults had been diagnosed with either Type 1 or Type 2 diabetes, with around 18,000 new cases being diagnosed each year.
