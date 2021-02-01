Sweeping education plan addresses the immediate impact of the pandemic while building a world-class education system that prepares every student for success
ST. PAUL — Gov. Tim Walz has announced the Due North Education Plan, a sweeping agenda for the future of education in Minnesota.
Developed from a robust engagement effort with educators, school leaders, students, and families across the state, the Due North Education Plan is centered on ensuring every child in Minnesota receives a high-quality education, no matter their race or zip code.
“As a former classroom teacher for over 20 years, I’ve seen firsthand how a high-quality education shapes students’ lives for years to come,” said Governor Walz. “The Due North Education Plan guides us toward a future where every child receives a high-quality education, no matter their race or zip code.”
The COVID-19 pandemic has exacerbated disparities in education across Minnesota, especially along racial and geographic lines. The Due North Education Plan will help students recover from learning loss this year while closing the opportunity gap and transforming our education system for years to come.
“The COVID-19 pandemic has not deterred us from bold, intentional education reform; it has emphasized its urgency,” said Lt Gov. Peggy Flanagan. “While we’ve seen incredible innovation from teachers and administrators in this moment, we’ve also seen already existing opportunity gaps widen along the lines of race and zip code exacerbated by the pandemic. The time to reimagine what education can look like in Minnesota is now. The Due North Education Plan sets a course so that all of our children can see themselves reflected and valued in their classrooms and curriculum.”
The Due North Education Plan is built from the voices and ideas of Minnesotans whom the Walz-Flanagan Administration engaged in their first two years in office, including the Governor’s Education Roundtable, the School Finance Working Group, the creation of the Minnesota Department of Education’s Strategic Plan, and conversations with educators, school leaders, education organizations, students, and families. The Governor’s Education Roundtable and the School Finance Working group pulled together our state’s top leaders in education policy and school finance reform from all perspectives and corners of our state to examine best practices in the field. The Minnesota Department of Education’s Strategic Plan was inspired by countless conversations, research, and visits to schools where innovative programs are successfully moving the needle for our students.
“One of the powers of the Governor’s office is to convene Minnesotans, and that is exactly what we’ve been doing for the past two years,” Gov. Walz continued. “Our announcement today is the result of countless conversations with educators, school leaders, education organizations, students and families with diverse viewpoints. This plan was built by Minnesotans, for Minnesotans.”
The plan includes actions to support students during and after the COVID-19 pandemic, reform school financing, expand opportunities for students in Greater Minnesota, and build the most qualified and diverse teaching workforce in the nation. The plan would ensure academic standards address the modern needs of the workforce, are inclusive of ethnic studies, and are reflective of students of color and Indigenous students in order to close opportunity gaps and end disparities.
“For me, this is about justice. Our educational system has systematically failed children of color, Indigenous, disabled and poor children,” said Justice Alan Page. “It is important that the plan recognizes this failure, and acknowledges that systemic change is needed. It is also important that the plan calls for putting children first so every child has the opportunity to achieve their fullest potential.”
“If Minnesota is to prepare its students for a multicultural, multiracial future, it’s time to change our schools and provide those schools with the resources they need to do the job right,” said Denise Specht, president of Education Minnesota. “The fact that we’re talking about doing so many good things at once speaks to the urgency and complexity of the challenges, and the political courage of Gov. Walz and Lt. Gov. Flanagan.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.