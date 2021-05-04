A 29-year-old man died early Sunday morning in a single car crash near Pine River.
Vincent David Kordiak of Grand Rapids was driving a 2006 Chevy Malibu south on 44th Ave. SW, south of Fourth Street SW, when the car left the roadway and entered the east ditch.
The Chevy struck a driveway and rolled several times. Road condition was reported as dry. The driver suffered fatal injuries. He was not wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash; alcohol was involved.
The Minnesota State Patrol, Cass County Sheriff’s Office and Backus Fire Department responded to the scene.
