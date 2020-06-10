GRAND RAPIDS — Area leader, community member and Grand Rapids native Spencer Igo announced Wednesday his candidacy for State Representative in House District 5B, which consists of much of Itasca and Cass Counties comprising the communities of Coleraine, Bovey, Taconite, Grand Rapids, La Prairie, Cohasset, Deer River, Zemple, Remer, Backus, Chickamaw Beach, Pine River and 35 townships.
Igo is seeking the Republican endorsement for the seat with the retirement of State Rep. Sandy Layman.
“Growing up in Itasca County, I learned the importance of a great many things. Community, family, faith, and integrity being some of the most prominment,” said Igo. “I am running for state representative to not only be a leader for northern Minnesota but to keep our communities and our way of life alive now and the future.”
Igo graduated from Grand Rapids High School and the University of North Dakota. Most recently Igo was hired and works for Congressman Pete Stauber as his northern field representative covering Koochiching, Itasca, St. Louis, Lake, and Cook counties in Minnesota’s Eighth Congressional District. In his time with the congressman’s office, Igo has been instrumental in working with area leaders to tackle issues across northeastern Minnesota. This opportunity has given Igo tools, relationships, and a grand understanding of the needs of not only Minnesota, but House District 5B.
Igo is an active member of St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Grand Rapids, having attended elementary school there and growing up in the church. Igo looks to his community for ways that he can be involved and advocate for its success.
“Sandy was an amazing leader in St. Paul. Her ability to reach across the aisle and use her great understanding and relationship building to get things done for the citizens of 5B was outstanding. I hope to take the fire and passion she had and follow in her footsteps for our great communities,” said Igo.
Igo lists his legislative priorities as building the economy, investing in schools and education, and finding tactful solutions to healthcare. This is all a part of Igo’s “Investing in Our Northland” approach to creating northern Minnesota communities that thrive, attract, and retain the hard-working men and women that compose Minnesota House District 5B for generations to come.
For more information, see www.spencerigo.com, and follow the campaign on Facebook.
