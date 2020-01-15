 

The Hubbard County SWCD presents the annual Grazing Workshop Jan. 29, starting with registration at 8:30 a.m., at the Guthrie Community Center, 44255 Rail Road, Guthrie. Call (218) 732-0121 by Jan. 24 for a reservation.

At 9 a.m., Kent Solberg of the Sustainable Farm Association will speak on “Cover Crops, Forages, Out Wintering and Soil Health: Tying it all Together.”

At 10:45 a.m., Nathan  Hulinky of the U of M Extension Service will talk about “Farm Records.”

Dr. Randall Lindemann, DVM, will give two presentations:

• 12:30 p.m., “Managing Dystocia: Dealing with Difficult Deliveries when UPS and FedEx Can’t Help;”  and

• 1:15 p.m., “Herd Management During Calving Season: Common Maternal Problems and Neonatal Calf Care,”

At 2 p.m. Greg Booth and Vicky Kettlewell, Cass County Producers will explain “How Their Operation Works.”

The workshop also includes introduction of sponsors at 11:30 a.m. and lunch at 11:45 a.m.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments