The Hubbard County SWCD presents the annual Grazing Workshop Jan. 29, starting with registration at 8:30 a.m., at the Guthrie Community Center, 44255 Rail Road, Guthrie. Call (218) 732-0121 by Jan. 24 for a reservation.
At 9 a.m., Kent Solberg of the Sustainable Farm Association will speak on “Cover Crops, Forages, Out Wintering and Soil Health: Tying it all Together.”
At 10:45 a.m., Nathan Hulinky of the U of M Extension Service will talk about “Farm Records.”
Dr. Randall Lindemann, DVM, will give two presentations:
• 12:30 p.m., “Managing Dystocia: Dealing with Difficult Deliveries when UPS and FedEx Can’t Help;” and
• 1:15 p.m., “Herd Management During Calving Season: Common Maternal Problems and Neonatal Calf Care,”
At 2 p.m. Greg Booth and Vicky Kettlewell, Cass County Producers will explain “How Their Operation Works.”
The workshop also includes introduction of sponsors at 11:30 a.m. and lunch at 11:45 a.m.
