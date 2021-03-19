CASS LAKE — The Chippewa National Forest announces that as part of the Great American Outdoors Act, a local project has been selected for fiscal year 2021. The selected project will be the first round of improvements to address deferred maintenance on the Forest while improving our visitor’s experience.
This project is part of the $285 million investment made possible by the newly created National Parks and Public Land Legacy Restoration Fund, established in 2020 by the Great American Outdoors Act. These funds will allow the USDA Forest Service to implement more than 500 infrastructure improvement projects essential to the continued use and enjoyment of national forests and grasslands. These funds are critical in helping to reduce the Forest Service’s $5.2 billion deferred maintenance backlog and is an important step in restoring what our visitors love about national forests in the Eastern Region.
This year’s selected project for the Chippewa National Forest is:
• Stony Point Campground Road Pavement Preservation: Over 14,000 campers visit Stony Point Campground each year, making it one of the most heavily used developed recreation sites on the forest. Throughout the entire length of the Stony Point Campground road, the need exists to preserve the pavement before further degradation occurs. The repairs and improvements to the campground roads, shoulders and dual access boat ramp will enhance safety and provide visitors’ a more pleasant experience.
“The Legacy Restoration Funds will allow us to address a backlog of road maintenance at Stony Point Campground, for which we have received numerous comments about its condition over time,” said Michael Stansberry, Forest Supervisor. “It is great to be moving forward with the much-needed improvements for our visitors at this very popular campground”
The Great American Outdoors Act authorizes funding under the Legacy Restoration Fund annually through fiscal year 2025. Forest Service economists estimate that projects funded with these dollars will support roughly 4,400 jobs and contribute $420 million to the gross domestic product.
Forest Service infrastructure supports more than 300 million recreationists, first responders such as wildland firefighters, and other users of Forest Service roads. Each year, visitors to the national forests contribute almost $11 billion to the U.S. economy, which sustains more than 148,000 jobs.
For more information on this project please contact Craig Taylor, Civil Engineer at (218) 335-8682 or at craig.taylor@usda.gov
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.