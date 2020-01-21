The Great Gift Card Giveaway distribution ended Dec. 31 and the drawing of the winning numbers took place Jan. 8. Evie Campbell of Walker (left) won the top prize — a packet of $1,000 in local gift cards. Campbell, pictured with her son as they picked up their prize, got her red ticket from Charlie’s Up North. Her number was the first one for the packet. The other numbers for that prize package came from SuperOne Foods and Lundrigans Clothing. Twenty-five Walker businesses participated in the promotion with more than 137,200 red tickets distributed. Each ticket represents $10 spent locally from Nov. 17 through Dec. 31.
