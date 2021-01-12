Pictured are Chamber employees (from left) Cindy Wannarka, Roxie Parks and Colleen Schulke with all the red tickets from local businesses. Photo submitted
The winning tickets for the Leech Lake Chamber’s Great Gift Card Giveaway were drawn last week. Three numbers were picked for each packet. The highest number on each package (listed below) can be picked up starting Jan. 22. A redraw will happen Jan. 25 if necessary, so keep your tickets. Call (218) 547-1313 if you have any of the matching numbers. Pictured are Chamber employees (from left) Cindy Wannarka, Roxie Parks and Colleen Schulke with all the red tickets from local businesses.

$1,000 package of local gift cards

1. 937580

2. 1234154

3. 1203159

$500 Package

1. 1351777

2. 1324082

3. 1403884

$500 Package

1. 1189640

2. 496155

3. 1200033

$500 Package

1. 1420280

2. 1356724

3. 1200330

