Great River Energy, wholesale electric power supplier to Crow Wing Power, will be rebuilding its 69-kV “HW” transmission line located in Cass County to help ensure continued reliable electric service to the area.
Interested property owners and community members are welcome to attend an open house May 26 at the Birch Lake Town Hall in Hackensack to learn more about the project. No formal presentation will be given. Those interested are encouraged to stop by anytime between 4 and 6 p.m. to learn about the project.
The HW 69-kV transmission line runs east from Hackensack to the Wabedo area. According to Dale Aukee, Great River Energy senior field representative, this 12.5-mile transmission line, which was built in the early 1950s, needs to be rebuilt due to its age, condition and wire size.
Aukee said Great River Energy is planning to rebuild the transmission line along the existing centerline. The line generally follows roadways with a few cross-country segments. Minor alignment changes may be discussed with individual landowners. Cass County ordinances do not require a conditional use permit for this rebuild project.
“The open house is an opportunity for property owners and community members to get information about the project and ask any questions they have,” said Aukee. “We will also contact each property owner along the line to discuss the project.”
