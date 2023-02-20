BEMIDJI — Great River Rescue will be hosting low-cost spay/neuter clinics through its Pet Fixers program again in 2023.
Qualified pet owners and caretakers can get their pets spayed/neutered and receive other low-cost preventative care services at a weekend clinic. Clinics are typically held once per month at Great River Rescue.
Dates for this year’s clinics will be as follows:
• April 1-2
• May 6-7
• June 3-4
• July 8-9
• Aug. 5-6
• Sept. 9-10
• Oct. 7-8
• Nov. 4-5
Registration for each clinic opens on the first of the month prior to the scheduled clinic. Therefore, registration for the first clinic of 2023 will open March 1. Income qualifications along with all available services and prices can be found at the Pet Fixers page of the Great River Rescue website.
A $40 deposit per animal is required at the time of registration to secure your spot. Those unable to access the website can call (218) 760-1307 to get help with registration.
Additional dates and opportunities may be added. Check the Great River Rescue website and Facebook pages for additional opportunity announcements.
Approximately 60 to 70 pets are spayed/neutered at each weekend clinic. Since obtaining the Pet Fixers program in 2020, 2,089 dogs and cats have been spayed/neutered. Additionally, thousands of preventative care vaccinations and other treatments have been given.
Great River Rescue is grateful for all program sponsors past and future who have helped keep costs low for clients. Sponsors already lined up for this year include Dearholt Tax and Accounting, First National Bank Bemidji, and Super 8 of Bemidji. Any business or individual interested in sponsoring 2023 clinics should contact Brandon at director@greatriverrescue.com
Great River Rescue, a non-profit organization, was established in 1977 as the Beltrami Humane Society. The Pet Fixers program was acquired in 2020 to provide spay/neuter and basic wellness services for pets of qualified low-income pet owners and caretakers. Clinics are generally held once per month April through November at Great River Rescue, 1612 Carr Lake Rd. SE, Bemidji.
