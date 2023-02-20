BEMIDJI — Great River Rescue will be hosting low-cost spay/neuter clinics through its Pet Fixers program again in 2023.

Qualified pet owners and caretakers can get their pets spayed/neutered and receive other low-cost preventative care services at a weekend clinic. Clinics are typically held once per month at Great River Rescue.

