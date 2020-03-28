BEMIDJI — Great River Rescue’s annual Furr Bowl fundraiser scheduled for April 19 at Bemidji Bowl will not be able to take place as originally planned. The Furr Bowl, however, will proceed as an online fundraiser for the work of Great River Rescue.
Those interested in participating can register for $25 and will receive an online fundraising page through the partner GiveGab. Participants then reach out to family and friends for support through their fundraising page.
Top fundraisers will win specially designed bowling pins from the artists of Gallery North, and other prizes. Additionally, an online competition will take place for the best team name, loudest cheering team and best bowling outfits. To learn more and register, visit www.greatriverrescue.com/go/furrbowl
“Although it is sad to not be able to get together for this fun event, the need doesn’t go away,” said Executive Director Brandon Mustful. “We encourage our supporters to get involved and make this year’s Furr Bowl fun and meaningful despite current challenges.”
Thanks go out to business sponsors Paul Bunyan Communications (event sponsor), Animal Care Clinic, Team Industries of Bagley, First National Bank Bemidji, Ace on the Lake (team sponsors), The Pickett Agency, Amity Graphics, Beltrami Electric Cooperative, Big Apple Bagels, and Marco (lane sponsors).
Great River Rescue, a non-profit organization, was established in 1977 as the Beltrami Humane Society. Thousands of companion dogs and cats have been saved over the years. A no-kill shelter, it strives to provide high quality care for every animal until a suitable home can be found. Located at 1612 Carr Lake Road, the shelter is open from 12:30 to 5:30 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and 12:30 to 4:30 p.m. Saturdays. Mustful can be reached at director@greatriverrescue.com or (218) 751-7910.
