BEMIDJI — Great River Rescue is partnering with national nonprofit Petco Love to give pets their best shot for a healthy life by hosting a free pet vaccine event March 26.
Petco Love established March as National Pet Vaccination Month to encourage pet parents to keep their pets up to date on vaccinations and will provide free pet vaccines to Great River Rescue for family pets in need. As puppy and kitten season approaches, pet exposure to contagious and deadly diseases — parvovirus, distemper, and panleukopenia — increases but is preventable with a simple vaccine.
Great River Rescue aims to vaccinate 50 pets through this effort. The free vaccine event will take place from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the shelter, 1612 Carr Lake Rd. SE., Bemidji. Dewormer, flea/tick treatment and microchips will also be available at low-cost. Qualified pet owners must register for a time slot at www.greatriverrescue.com
Income qualifications are isted at the site. Vaccines distributed through the Petco Love initiative will be the DAPPv Canine and HCP Feline vaccines.
“Thanks to Petco Love, we can offer these important vaccines at no cost to pet owners,” said Brandon Mustful, Executive Director. “We urge community members to take advantage of this free resource to help reduce the spread of disease and ensure the health and wellness of our community’s pets.”
The Give Pets Their Best Shot initiative makes crucial pet vaccines accessible to pet parents who may be experiencing financial challenges and assures that cost is not a barrier to protecting pets from preventable diseases.
“Treatment for these deadly diseases can be prohibitively expensive for many pet parents,” said Susanne Kogut, Petco Love President. “By providing free vaccines to those in need, we can help these pets live a healthy life. Through this national effort and our other Petco Love Care initiatives, we continue our 22-year history of strategic investments and innovation to end unnecessary pet euthanasia.”
National Pet Vaccination Month is a continuation of Petco Love’s 1 million free pet vaccine campaign, which has helped 400,000 pets to date. Fifty percent of participating pet parents surveyed reported their pets had never been vaccinated against these diseases. With Bissell Pet Foundation as an additional partner this month, Petco Love’s goal is to increase awareness and accelerate the distribution of vaccines.
For more information about Great River Rescue’s vaccine event, visit www.greatriverrescue.com and look under the “Events” tab. Learn more about Petco Love’s national vaccine effort and lifesaving impact at petcolove.org or freepetvaccines.org
