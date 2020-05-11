BEMIDJI — Great River Rescue re-opened its companion animal shelter May 12.
The shelter, which was temporarily closed March 27 due to the public health emergency, will return to full operation with new procedures to promote social distancing norms. Some of the most notable procedural changes include visitations by appointment only, and the promotion of virtual visits whenever possible prior to any in-person meetings.
Those interested in surrendering or adopting pets should call the shelter at (218) 751-7910 to schedule an appointment.
“First and foremost, we are committed to our mission of saving companion animals,” said Executive Director Brandon Mustful. “And, we know the positive impact animals have in our lives, and want to get back to matching up great people with great pets.”
A full list of adoptable animals and adoption procedures can be found on the organization’s website at www.greatriverrescue.com. Those interested in adoption must complete an adoption application and adhere to all adoption policies.
Great River Rescue, a non-profit organization, was established in 1977 as the Beltrami Humane Society. Thousands of companion dogs and cats have been saved over the years. A no-kill shelter, it strives to provide high quality care for every animal until a suitable home can be found.
Located at 1612 Carr Lake Road, the shelter is open from 12:30 to 5:30 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and 12:30 to 4:30 p.m. Saturdays. Executive Director Mustful can be reached by email at director@greatriverrescue.com or at (218) 751-7910.
