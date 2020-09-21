BEMIDJI — In place of the annual Fall Harvest Gala, Great River Rescue has announced it will host an online, livestream event Oct. 16 starting at 6 p.m.
The event will feature presentations about the work of Great River Rescue, a guest speaker from Pets for Life of the Humane Society of the United States, a silent auction, a raffle drawing, and special music from Corey Medina and Brothers. The event is intended to raise awareness for the work of Great River Rescue, and funds for the cause. It will be livestreamed on the organization’s Facebook page and website at www.greatriverrescue.com
Great River Rescue would like to thank all of its sponsors and supporters including media sponsors Paul Bunyan Communications, Paul Bunyan Broadcasting and Mix 103.7. Presenting sponsors include First National Bank Bemidji, and Dearholt Tax & Accounting. Ruttger’s Birchmont Lodge is an Animal All-Star sponsor for the event. Other business have generously donated gift cards and merchandise for the silent auction.
Raffle tickets are now on sale for $10 each and the top prize is $750. Tickets are being sold at Great River Rescue, Big Apple Bagels, Minnesota Nice Café, and Stittsworth Meats. A total of 400 tickets will be sold.
“We continue to be affected by the COVID-19 emergency like everyone,” said Executive Director Brandon Mustful. “But we still wanted to do something this fall to give our supporters a chance to be part of everything happening here. We are excited for the opportunity to try out this new fundraising format.”
More details on the event can be found at the organization’s Facebook event page and at www.greatriverrescue.com under the Events tab.
