Kokoro Center for Music and the Performing Arts needed a way for music students and concert-goers to find the location of the new nonprofit music school and performing arts center.
There was an existing sign post and signs at the corner of Highway 371 and Lake Avenue in Hackensack, but no room left for an additional sign for Kokoro.
Greg Webb, a 40-year veteran of the sign industry, offered his expertise. “There was a bit of a design challenge. Swede [owner of Hackensack Lumber and Hardware] needs an eight-foot clearance to plow under the signs at that corner. The only space available was on the post itself, below the existing signs.”
Webb’s solution was to create a directional sign that would wrap around the sign post.
The donated sign is up just in time for the first “Express Yourself!” open mic Thursday. Open mic starts at 7 p.m. and is open to the public. Sign up is at 6:30. Participants can share songs, poetry or spoken word. Coffee drinks and treats are available for purchase at concessions.
“We are very grateful to Greg for his donation of time, artistic ability and materials for this beautiful sign,” said Kokoro Executive Director Kiki Carter Webb. “We’re happy for folks to have a good way to find us!”
