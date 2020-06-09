Paul Bunyan Natural Gas held its official groundbreaking ceremony May 27 in Walker.
Walker Mayor Jed Shaw, along with Paul Bunyan Natural Gas representatives Mike Gorham, Brad Box and Pat Bleth, took part in the ceremony.
The project is now underway to bring natural gas service to the Walker area. Paul Bunyan Natural Gas will take receipt of natural gas from Greater Minnesota Gas, Inc., which will own and operated the line being constructed from Cass Lake to the north edge of Walker. Once in Paul Bunyan Natural Gas’ lines it will service the city of Walker and extend to Northern Lights Casino in its first phase scheduled for this summer. The line is being constructed so that natural gas service can expand to other areas around Walker in coming years.
Paul Bunyan Natural Gas is grateful for the support of the City of Walker, especially Mayor Shaw and City Administrator Terri Bjorklund.
“This project would not have been possible if it weren’t for the commitment and hard work of local area officials,” said Mike Gorham of Northwest Gas, who spearheaded this project along with Rachel Sorrentino for Paul Bunyan Natural Gas. “Jed and Terri worked diligently with area legislators and Jed even testified in St. Paul to get the necessary legislation passed last year to make this project viable.”
Gorham went on to mention others who were instrumental and involved helped by “seeing a concept become a plan and now, that plan a reality.” Those include Amy Burnette, Leech Lake Band of Ojibwe; Josh Stevenson and Tim Richardson, Cass County; Pam Arndt and Angela Yuska, Minnesota Department of Natural Resources; Ann Long Voelkner, Chippewa National Forest; and Terry Condon and Tom Johnson, MNDOT.
Box, who is also the CEO of Northern Star Cooperative Services, said, “Northern Star Cooperative Services and Northwest Gas first talked about partnering in this project several years ago. Fortunately, with the favorable legislation passed, we were finally able to make it happen. We are excited about the formation of this new company, but even more excited to provide this long-needed service to the Walker area.”
Paul Bunyan Natural Gas will be updating its website as well as social media sites on the progress of the project in order to keep the people of Walker informed.
Paul Bunyan Natural Gas, LLC, was formed in 2020 by two energy companies, Northwest Gas and Northern Star Cooperative Services.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.