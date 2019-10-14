After receiving two requests Oct. 7 to install memorial benches at the butterfly/memorial garden on Birch Lake, the Hackensack City Council tabled the matter to allow time for more discussion.
Shirley Johnson, representing the Birch Lake Association, noted that the butterfly garden needs to be refreshed and renovated. One bid has been received and another is expected soon. She then asked permission to add additional memorial benches.
Shirley Frederick also asked permission to install a bench, donated in honor of a family member.
Councilor Lee-Ann Marchwick recalled that in the past, the council had declined a few such requests (memorial benches, rocks, signs, plaques) because they might impede park use and maintenance.
“What about them?” she asked.
Jim Schneider suggested the council come up with a comprehensive plan for the park that includes a policy governing memorials, types and placement. The council will have the plan ready by February 2020. However the butterfly garden re-do can go ahead as planned.
While on the subject of city park, councilor Bill Kennedy presented three bids to add irrigation sprinklers to the new grassy area leading to the fishing pier. The council accepted Sunshine Landscaping’s low bid of $2,760. With winter closing in, Kennedy was not sure if the work would get done this fall; but next spring, for sure.
A dog park may also be in Hackensack’s future.
Tori VandeZante, a member of the Hackensack Game Changers, asked council permission to create a fenced-in dog park on 0.8 acres within the Bonna Paulson Wildlife Observatory, located past Union Congregational Church at the end of Lake Avenue.
More and more people take their dogs with on vacation, so it makes sense to make Hackensack “dog-friendly,” she said. The cities of Park Rapids, Bemidji and Pequot Lakes already have dog parks. Maintenance would be handled by the dog park committee, not the city.
The council approved the dog park propsal, contingent on receipt of necessary permits and insurance coverage.
The project is estimated to cost $20,000 which would be raised through grants and donations; the first grant application was due by week’s end.
Maintenance supervisor Dana Stanko and maintenance worker Casey Stanley think they have located the city water line leak that is responsible for the city losing about 10,000 gallons per day. The spot is between the ball diamond backstop and the front door of Union Congregational Church. Digging will start in the next few days.
Stanko and Stanley have been busy with winter water shut-offs to about 40 houses and businesses; the city has about 200 total water services. Four culverts on Murray Avenue near Birch Haven Resort will also be replaced soon.
After selling the city’s 2004 pickup for $5,275 (the highest of seven sealed bids), the council agreed that Stanko should use the proceeds to buy a snow plow for the replacement truck, a 2008 three-quarter ton the city bought from the Land Department.
The council OK’d Schneider’s suggestion that the city look into applying for a Department of Transportation grant to install a pedestrian crossing on Highway 371. The matter will be revisited at the Nov. 4 council meeting; if approved, the grant deadline is Nov. 15.
Hackensack Lion Rod Damm commended Missy Smieja and Naomi Green for their organization of the Hackensack Chainsaw Event Sept. 27-29, which went very smoothly and was very successful.
Recently retired maintenance supervisor Dave Hoopman also deserves thanks for his years of dedication and hard work on behalf of the city, he added.
