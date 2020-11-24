Marline Kiler, Unit 202 Education Chair, presented baskets to WHA Elementary Social Worker Jolene Link.
Photo submitted

The Hackensack American Legion Auxiliary recently delivered four “thank you” baskets to WHA School employees in the teachers’ lounge, bus garage, maintenance and kitchen during American Education Week, Nov. 16-20. Marline Kiler, Unit 202 Education Chair, presented baskets to WHA Elementary Social Worker Jolene Link.

