In May, the Hackensack Lions will resume serving their monthly Sunday morning pancake breakfasts.
The first pancake breakfast will be May 2, 8-11 a.m., at the Hackensack Community Building, located one block east of Hackensack Hardware on Lake Avenue. Free-will donations will be accepted, with proceeds going to Paws and Claws Rescue and Resort.
The breakfast includes buttermilk pancakes, sausages, coffee/water/juice, and condiments.
Pancake breakfasts will be held the first Sunday of each month from May through October 2021. COVID guidelines will be followed.
Come join your family and friends!
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.