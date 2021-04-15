In May, the Hackensack Lions will resume serving their monthly Sunday morning pancake breakfasts.

The first pancake breakfast will be May 2, 8-11 a.m., at the Hackensack Community Building, located one block east of Hackensack Hardware on Lake Avenue. Free-will donations will be accepted, with proceeds going to Paws and  Claws Rescue and Resort.

The breakfast includes buttermilk pancakes, sausages, coffee/water/juice, and condiments.

Pancake breakfasts will be held the first Sunday of each month from May through October 2021. COVID guidelines will be followed.

Come join your family and friends!

