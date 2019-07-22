People can now dispose of empty plastic bags in Hackensack by using this garbage container.
Photo submitted

In an effort to prevent recycling abuse at the blue recycling bins located at Southside Gas in Hackensack, the Hackensack Lions have provided a large garbage container where people can dispose of empty plastic bags.

Problems have arisen when people bring bags filled with recyclable glass, plastic and metal containers, then throw everything, bag and all, into the recycling bins.

When the recyclables reach the main recycling facility, the bags get snagged in the sorting equipment, causing delays and malfunctions. Occasionally entire loads of recyclables get rejected because they are contaminated by non-recyclable wastes.

The Hackensack Lions encourages everyone to recycle properly so that the recycling bins will continue to be available  for all to use.

