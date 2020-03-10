Whether Hackensack’s water main project set for this summer should proceed or wait until 2021 was up for discussion at the March 2 city council meeting and at a recent meeting of the city, Moore Engineering and the Cass County Highway Department
The project involves replacing water mains under city streets at the same time the Highway Department is repaving those streets (which are also county roads); plus cleaning and repainting of the water tower.
While the project’s “basics” could probably go ahead in 2020, “extras” are also being discussed, such as sidewalks, lighting and parking.
The good news is that grant funding is still available in 2021, so waiting a year would allow time to “get the extras right.” Plus, the water tower project could still be done this year.
The council agreed to move ahead with phase 1, sandblasting and repainting the water tower in September or October; and to push the rest of the project into 2021.
MnDOT Project Manager Nancy Graham reported on 2023 plans to improve the stretch of Hwy. 371 from C.R. 40 to C.R. 5. A stakeholder advisory committee has been meeting, and designs, options and cost estimates should be ready in the next few months.
Graham said the city’s financial obligation could be $150,000-$200,000 or more, depending on options. For example, if a roundabout was built at the tricky Hwy. 371 and C.R. 5 intersection, the city would be responsible for reconstructing city streets that connect to it.
“It’ll not be just about the design, it’ll be about the money for the design,” councilor Jim Schneider stated. Bill Kennedy agreed that cost figures need to be “out there” before any decisions are made.
By a 4-1 vote, the council moved to engage the services of a Region 5 Development Commission team to prepare a Comprehensive Plan proposal to serve as a long-range planning guide for the city’s future growth and development. The total cost to prepare the proposal is $8,342, with the city to pay $7,199.
While acknowledging the value of a plan, Mayor Larry Ciha cautioned that “this wasn’t budgeted, and we have to be careful.”
Kennedy stressed that having the plan will help guide the city on how it budgets for the next decade or longer. Voting in favor were Kennedy, Schneider, Janice Pfarr and LeeAnn Marchwick, with Ciha voting against.
Work will begin in March with creation of a local planning team and a kickoff meeting. Monthly meetings would be held through October, with adoption of the plan somewhere between November and February 2021.
An application to Sourcewell for a Small Partnership Project (SPP) grant to fund a bi-monthly community newsletter was also approved. If the grant is successful, the newsletter would be a way to engage and inform full-time and seasonal residents about what’s happening in Hackensack. The newsletter would be distributed by mail and e-mail. The project budget would be $3,800; $1,900 from the SPP fund; $1,750 from the city of Hackensack; and $150 from private donations.
The council also approved a resolution authorizing the city to participate in the Minnesota GreenStep Cities Program. Gary Dietrich will serve as GreenStep Coordinator.
The program aims to provide cities a clear path toward greater sustainability and resiliency, based on implementing best practices that work for cities of differing sizes and capabilities. One action would be a review of energy usage and energy audit of city facilities
The council OK’d a letter of commitment to apply to the Minnesota Pollution Control Agency, Environmental Assistance Grant Program, through Region 5, for a grant to help plan for adapting to climate change with a focus on renewables, energy efficiency and energy storage.
In other matters the council
Heard an update from Lisa Tuller on the Hackensack Logo Contest. The winning design features a silhouette of Lucette Diana Kensack against a lake and woods background. The logo may be used on the city water tower, depending on cost. The council gave its OK for the preliminary design to be fine-tuned by a graphic designer, with final approval once the design is finished.
Tabled discussion of Wi-Fi service at the community building until May to give councilors time to study information compiled by the Northwoods Arts Council.
Supported the Birch Lake Association’s grant application to help fund renovation of the Butterfly Garden at city park, and agreed that the city would serve as fiscal agent, if the application is successful.
Approved insurance renewals for Worker’s Compensation through the League of Minnesota Cities (up $709); package policy covering city building, also from the League (up $6,963 due to building value increases over the past seven years); and liquor liability from Illinois Casualty (up $274).
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.