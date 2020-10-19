Hackensack American Legion Auxiliary Unit 202 honored 17 members at their Oct. 12 meeting. Members are recognized for every five years of service.
Congratulations to the following members for their milestone anniversaries. 60 years: Ruth King; 45 years: Mary Parrish; 20 years: Kelsi Busho, Melissa Smieja, Carol Thon and Donna Williams; 15 years: Colleen Hedin and Joan McGuire; 10 years: Diana Johnson, Terry Roeser and Samantha Wroge; 5 years: Linda Becker, Patricia Cook, Donna Loechler, Pam Petersen, Diane Salthe and Diane Westmore.
