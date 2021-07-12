Installed by Past President Donna Williams and outgoing Sgt. at Arms Laurie Haraldson are (front row from left) Executive Member Ann Zeman, Secretary Donna Allert, President Bonnie Dupre, Sgt. at Arms Donna Williams, (back) First Vice Sue Capelle, Treasurer Maryellen Morley, Second Vice and Historian Char Wilkes and Chaplain Laurie Haraldson. Not pictured are Executive Member Lisa Arkulary and Membership Chair Nancy Albrecht. Photo submitted
Photo submitted

Hackensack American Legion Auxiliary Unit 202 installed their officers for 2022 during their June monthly meeting. Installed by Past President Donna Williams and outgoing Sgt. at Arms Laurie Haraldson are (front row from left) Executive Member Ann Zeman, Secretary Donna Allert, President Bonnie Dupre, Sgt. at Arms Donna Williams, (back) First Vice Sue Capelle, Treasurer Maryellen Morley, Second Vice and Historian Char Wilkes and Chaplain Laurie Haraldson. Not pictured are Executive Member Lisa Arkulary and Membership Chair Nancy Albrecht.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments