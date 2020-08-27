Hackensack American Legion Auxiliary Unit 202 will be distributing poppies at several Hackensack businesses Friday, and Saturday.

The red poppy is a nationally recognized symbol of sacrifice worn by Americans since World War I to honor those who served and died for our country in all wars.

The Auxiliary was unable to have Poppy Days in May this year, yet it is so important to receive these donations to give back to veterans, active duty service members and their families. Donations may also be left at the Legion Post or mailed to ALA Unit 202, PO Box 414, Hackensack, MN 56452.

