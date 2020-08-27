Hackensack American Legion Auxiliary Unit 202 will be distributing poppies at several Hackensack businesses Friday, and Saturday.
The red poppy is a nationally recognized symbol of sacrifice worn by Americans since World War I to honor those who served and died for our country in all wars.
The Auxiliary was unable to have Poppy Days in May this year, yet it is so important to receive these donations to give back to veterans, active duty service members and their families. Donations may also be left at the Legion Post or mailed to ALA Unit 202, PO Box 414, Hackensack, MN 56452.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.