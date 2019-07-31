The American Legion Auxiliary held their 100th State Convention in Willmar July 11-13.
Auxiliary members from Hackensack representing the American Legion Auxiliary Unit 202 were Shirley Frederick and Nancy Albrecht.
Jean Walker of Warren, state president of the American Legion Auxiliary, presided, and Mayor Marv Calvin of Willmar brought his greetings. Honorary Department Junior President Harley Donnelly, a member of the Northrop Unit 522, brought greetings from the Junior (members who are under the age of 18) Auxiliary.
Hackensack Unit 202 was also awarded the Kienholz Walker Plaque for the unit’s Past Presidents Parley, Department Community Service Plaque and Pierce J. Clark Plaque for Americanism. They also received Awards of Excellence for Senior History and Past Presidents Parley.
Certificates of Merit awarded to Unit 202 were for Americanism, Auxiliary Emergency Fund, Children and Youth, History, Leadership, Junior Activities, Legislation, National Security, Past Presidents Parley, and Veterans Affairs and Rehabilitation. A Certificate of Appreciation was awarded to Frederick as a member of the Advisory Board.
The newly elected officers for 2019-2020 American Legion Auxiliary, Department of Minnesota are Mary Hendrickson, Department President, West Duluth Unit 71; Patti Coleman, Department First Vice, Lino Lakes Unit 566; and Mary Kuperus, Department Second Vice President, New London Unit 537.
The newly elected Alternate National Executive Committeewoman is Jean Walker, Warren Unit 27. Newly elected Northwest Division Vice President for 2020-2021 is Dee Dee Buckley, Pequot Lakes Unit 49.
