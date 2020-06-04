The American Legion Auxiliary Unit 202 donated new flower planters at Hillcrest Cemetery in Hackensack in memory of all veterans.
Photo submitted

The American Legion Auxiliary Unit 202 donated new flower planters at Hillcrest Cemetery in Hackensack in memory of all veterans. This donation was made to commemorate the 100th anniversary of the Auxiliary’s service to veterans, active military and their families.

