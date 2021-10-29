Picture are (from left) Nancy Albrecht, Shirley Frederick, Walker Auxiliary President Joann Pels, National Auxiliary President Kathy Daudistel, Char Wilkes, Diana Slinkard, Maryellen Morley, Donna Williams, Sue Capelle and Lisa Arkulary. Attending but not pictured were Hackensack Legion Commander Rob Arkulary and Hackensack Legion First Vice Rob Albrecht.
Photo submitted

Members of the Hackensack American Legion Auxiliary Unit 202 attended the 101st annual Fall Conference Oct. 21-23 at Shooting Star Casino and Hotel in Mahnomen, hosted by the Detroit Lakes American Legion Family Post 15. Picture are (from left) Nancy Albrecht, Shirley Frederick, Walker Auxiliary President Joann Pels, National Auxiliary President Kathy Daudistel, Char Wilkes, Diana Slinkard, Maryellen Morley, Donna Williams, Sue Capelle and Lisa Arkulary. Attending but not pictured were Hackensack Legion Commander Rob Arkulary and Hackensack Legion First Vice Rob Albrecht.

