Members of the Hackensack American Legion Auxiliary attended the Annual fall conference Oct. 27-29 in St. Cloud, hosted by the American Legion Convention Corporation.
The Conference was held at the Rivers Edge Convention Center.
State President Mary Kuperus was the presiding officer. For her Department President’s Projects, Kuperus has chosen meditation rooms at the three new Veterans Homes as her project. The money will go toward the movable altar, altar cloths, candles, music technology, books for the library, chairs, artwork for the walls, and other items requested. Kuperus hopes to raise $10,000 for each home.
The Fall Conference project was to collect clothing for the St. Cloud VA Health Care Center’s Clothing Room.
Throughout the Conference, the Department Chairs presented their programs for this Auxiliary year. “Just Ask” sessions gave the membership opportunity to ask questions on the various programs.
Others addressing the Conference were the Northwestern Division Vice President Marlene Boyer of North Dakota. Representing Hackensack Auxiliary Unit 202 were Donna Williams, Maryellen Morley, Shirley Frederick, Sue Capelle, Charlene Wilkes, Nancy Albrecht and Diana Slinkard.
Rob Albrecht, first vice from the Hackensack American Legion Post 202, also attended.
