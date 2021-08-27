Presenting the check is Legion Auxiliary Unit 202 E Board member Lisa Arkulary (left), to Legion Riders Treasurer Nancy Albrecht.
Photo submitted

Hackensack American Legion Auxiliary Unit 202 donated $200 to the Walker Legion Riders Post 134 for the Ride for Vets Aug. 21. Presenting the check is Legion Auxiliary Unit 202 E Board member Lisa Arkulary (left), to Legion Riders Treasurer Nancy Albrecht.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments