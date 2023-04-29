Cheri Westphal (left) accepted the check for the food shelf from Auxiliary Treasurer Maryellen Morley.
Photo submitted

The Hackensack American Legion Auxiliary Unit 202 donated $300 to the Hackensack Area Food Shelf. Cheri Westphal (left) accepted the check for the food shelf from Auxiliary Treasurer Maryellen Morley.

