President Diana Slinkard, First Vice and Membership Chair Nancy Albrecht, Second Vice Lynn Reinertson, Past President and Past President’s Parley Chair Donna Williams and Northwestern Division Membership Chair Shirley Frederick, all members of Hackensack American Legion Auxiliary Unit 202, attended the annual fall conference Oct. 25-26 in Mahnomen.
Hosted by the Bagley American Legion Family Post 16, the conference was held at the Shooting Star Casino.
Department President Mary Hendrickson was the presiding officer. Her Department President’s Projects this year are collecting funds to purchase two used golf carts for Veterans on the Lake. The second project is a large portable screen and television projector for the Silver Bay Veterans Home great room. Any excess funds raised will go toward the PTSD programs in Minnesota including the Journeys program at the Minneapolis Veterans Affairs Health Care System
A seminar was held Thursday evening prior to the conference on the duties of department and county veterans service officers and how they can help the Legion family. Throughout the conference, department chairpersons presented their programs for this auxiliary year. “Just Ask” sessions gave the membership the opportunity to ask questions on the various programs.
Others addressing the Conference were Girls’ Nations Senator Kindra Petersen, Department Commander Mark Dvorak, Department Adjutant Randy Tesdahl, ninth District Commander Lowell Philp, ninth District President Pat Hanson, Bagley Post 16 Commander Kenneth Braaten, Bagley Unit President Cheryl Grover, Bagley Mayer Sidney Michel and Department Communications Director Al Zdon.
