The American Legion Auxiliary attended their state convention at the Willmar Conference Center July 14-16.
Auxiliary members from Hackensack, representing the American Legion Auxiliary Unit 202 were Shirley Frederick and Nancy Albrecht.
Department President Patti Coleman presided over the convention that began with greetings from the Mayor of Willmar, and city and Legion representatives.
Some of the highlights of the conventions were Edna Thayer of Elysian named unit member of the year. Special guest speakers were DeeDee Buckley, Northwestern Division National Vice President from Pequot Lakes and Angel Narvaez-Negron, National Vice Commander, Western Region from Puerto Rico. Department of Minnesota Legion Commander Tom Fernlund, SAL Commander Tim Weaver and Legion Riders Director Ted Berg also gave welcoming remarks to the Auxiliary.
Hackensack Unit 202 received the Leadership, President’s Award of Excellence and Florence Hamel Plaque; Memorial, Patriot Award; and National Security, Best Overall National Security Program. They also received Certificates of Merit for Auxiliary Emergency Fund, History, Leadership, Memorial, National Security, Past Presidents Parley and VA and Rehabilitation. A Presidential Citation was also given to Membership for achieving 100 percent goal on Jan. 31.
There are 421 units in the department with 105 units registered. There were a total of 194 registered attendees that included delegates, alternates, guests, junior members, department executive board members and past presidents.
